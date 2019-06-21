

A Halifax father is speaking out saying children with disabilities can’t attend the municipality’s summer camp for as long as other children.

The summer camp program accepts children for eight weeks. Corey Slumkoski’s daughter lives with Down syndrome, and he’s being told due to a lack of resources, she can only be guaranteed three weeks.

“It’s not right that parents of kids with disabilities don’t have the same access to the camp program as parents of typically developing children,” said Slumkoski.

Slumkoski says it’s not fair for children with disabilities to spend less time with their peers, along with the financial burden this can have on parents who need to find alternative care. He says more needs to be done to make the summer camp more inclusive.

“My daughter would need to have greater support than typically developing children,” said Slumkoski. “The United Nations declaration of the rights of people with disabilities states that inclusion is something that governments are obligated to provide, and Canada has signed on to that.”

Halifax did make changes to its summer camp program two years ago. Previously, children with disabilities could access one-on-one support for the full eight weeks, but capacity was quickly reached, and fewer children were able to attend.

With the changes, the municipality now guarantees a minimum of three weeks for one-on-one care. Officials say this allows more children with disabilities to partake in the program.

“We do attempt to accommodate beyond that as well, but we guarantee a minimum of three weeks,” said Erin Dicarlo, with the Halifax Regional Municipality.

In an email from Dicarlo, it reads: “It’s important to note that this does not preclude families from providing their own inclusion support and booking camps for the full eight weeks. Hiring staff to provide these kinds of supports can be challenging due to the specific training required for the job, as well as, the short term (eight week) nature of the contract.”

Slumkoski is encouraging families to contact their local councilor about the problem so that all kids can go to camp for the same amount of time.

“Hire more staff,” said Slumkoski. “There are ways to get around these issues.”

