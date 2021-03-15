To hear their name called at the Academy Awards is every filmmakers dream - and that dream will become a reality next month for a young Nova Scotian filmmaker.

Halifax native Ben Proudfoot has been nominated for an Academy Award for his film 'A Concerto Is A Conversation', which was announced Monday as a nominee for Best Documentary Short Subject.

"I could hardly sleep last night, checking the time over and over," said Proudfoot on Monday morning. ""It was as nervous as I've been in a longtime. I used to have terrible stage fright, and I remember being extremely nervous for the high school musical at Citadel High, going on stage, and it kind of felt like that."

Proudfoot watched the nominations from his home in Halifax along with his mom, who he says 'shed a few tears of joy' at the announcement.

"It was the right place to be," says Proudfoot. "This is the house that I grew up in, and graduated high school and decided I want to be a filmmaker in, and so it's only fitting that I'm in this house with my mom, and it's a bright ending to a very difficult year."

Proudfoot, 30, co-directed the film along with his friend Kris Bowers. It was executive produced by Ava Duvernay, who in 2017 became the first Black woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for her film ‘13th’.

In the film, Bowers interviews his 91-year-old grandfather who tells the story of how he hitchhiked across America at the age of 17.

“By coincidence, he lands in L.A., where he overcomes a series of obstacles because of the colours of his skin, to start his own business, a dry-cleaning business,” says Proudfoot.

More than 70 years later, his grandfathers history has led Bowers to a career as an Emmy and Oscar winning pianist and film composer.

“It’s all about family,” says Proudfoot. “It’s about making decision that ripple through time. It’s about race in America, it’s about music… it’s a very rich story and all packed into about 13 minutes.”

The film was produced by Proudfoot's California-based Breakwater Studios, and screened at the virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

The Oscars will be held Sunday, April 25 in Los Angeles, California.

A Concerto Is A Conversation is available to watch for free online.