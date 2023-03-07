Halifax filmmaker raises autism awareness in new short film 'Mixed Signals'

A local independent filmmaker uses his platform to educate others about autism.

In Thomas van Kampen’s latest film, he gives us “Mixed Signals.”

“The robots thing, funny enough, comes from – because of my mannerisms growing up -- I’ve been called a robot,” van Kampen tells CTV Atlantic.

“Mixed Signals” is van Kampen’s animated short film about a little robot that is very different from his classmates.

“It gets easily overstimulated,” he explained. “It doesn’t know how to talk to other kids and often [is] often mistaken as a troublemaker by teachers."

The film hits close to home for the Halifax-based filmmaker and 2-D animator.

“The whole film is an allegory for autism basically,” van Kampen said. “By learning the truth about what it is and by harnessing the power of communication, [the robot] learns that just because it’s different, it doesn’t mean it can’t live a happy life.

The story is inspired by his own personal experiences.

“He even has the same way of stimulating that I do,” he said. “He does this a lot in the movie.”

Viewers also find it relatable.

“I’ve had parents of autistic children say they had to stop in the middle cause it was real for them. They had to stop and cry for a bit,” van Kampen said.

He hopes the film helps people better understand those living on the autism spectrum.

“Contrary to how they might seem on the surface, they do feel and wish they were part of the bigger picture,” he said.

Van Kampen sells “Mixed Signals” t-shirts online to raise further awareness, with proceeds going to Autism Nova Scotia.

“I wanted autistic viewers to feel heard and non-autistic viewers to view it and get a clearer perspective of what it’s like to be on the other side of that.”