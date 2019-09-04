Featured
Halifax fire officials to provide update on blaze that claimed lives of seven children
Pictured from left to right, Rola Barho, Ahmad Barho, Ola Barho, Mohammed Barho, Rana Barho, Hala Barho, and Abdullah Barho, died in a tragic house fire in the Spryfield area of Halifax on Feb. 19, 2019. They were members of a Syrian refugee family that came to Canada in 2017. (HEART Society/Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 7:57AM ADT
The Halifax fire department says it will provide a long-awaited update on its investigation into the house fire that killed seven Syrian refugee children in February.
Officials are scheduled to provide the update later today at the fire station on West Street.
The fire on Quartz Drive in Spryfield killed Kawthar Barho's seven children, while her husband sustained severe burns.
As of late last month, Ebraheim Barho was still in a Halifax hospital recovering from his injuries.