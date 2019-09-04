

The Canadian Press





The Halifax fire department says it will provide a long-awaited update on its investigation into the house fire that killed seven Syrian refugee children in February.

Officials are scheduled to provide the update later today at the fire station on West Street.

The fire on Quartz Drive in Spryfield killed Kawthar Barho's seven children, while her husband sustained severe burns.

As of late last month, Ebraheim Barho was still in a Halifax hospital recovering from his injuries.