Halifax firefighters spent Monday donating blood in memory of their fallen comrade Kyle Currie.

Currie died last October. He was 34-years-old.

Currie’s mother says her son was always giving back to the community, and now others are honouring him by doing the same.

“It’s very heartwarming,” says Claudia Currie, Kyle’s mother. “I know Kyle would be very proud of everybody that’s here today.”

“To take a guy that was such a great fella and doing something in his memory, it keeps him around and keeps everybody thinking about him,” said firefighter Michael Sears. “And people that didn’t know him get an opportunity to see what he was like as well.”

Eligible donors are being encouraged to donate blood in Currie’s name until March 22.

You can share your donation experience on social media using the hashtag “Give for Kyle”.