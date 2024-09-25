Halifax, Fredericton to host six Canadian university championships

Halifax and Fredericton will host six Canadian university championships over the next four years.

Representatives from U Sports and the host universities attended Wednesday’s announcement at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Halifax will host four championships with two scheduled in Fredericton.

Women’s basketball and hockey championships will be played for the first time at the Scotiabank Centre.

Saint Mary’s will host the 2026 University Cup Men’s Hockey Championship

Acadia University will host the 2027 Women’s Basketball Championship

Dalhousie University will host the 2027 Men’s Basketball Championship

St. Francis Xavier University will host the 2028 Women’s Hockey Championship

“Halifax has a long and storied history supporting U Sports events, with some of the highest-attended national championships in this building,” said Pierre Arsenault, CEO of U Sports.

“It was a very easy decision to bring these four championships to the City of Trees. We know the event will be supported by the corporate community and fans, resulting in a world-class experience for our student athletes attending the championships.”

In Fredericton, the University of New Brunswick will host the Women’s Hockey Championship in 2027 and the Men’s Hockey Championship in 2028.

More details to come.

