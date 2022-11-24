Halifax gluten-free café provides opportunities for people with intellectual, developmental disabilities

A bakery in Halifax's north end provides not only gluten-free foods, but also opportunities for people who may struggle to find work.

The North End Baking Co. and Café hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We're a social enterprise café staffed by adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are staffing our kitchen and our café as well," said Adrienne McCormick, a supervisor at the bakery.

"So, we're an entirely gluten and nut-free facility to encompass that allergy that tends to be more prominent in the community to kind of create more inclusivity in our employment, in our café and in our food that we offer."

According to the café's website, recent studies have shown that people with Down syndrome may develop celiac disease or gluten sensitivity at higher rates than the general population -- as high as 16 in every 100 people.

Baking Co. teams with Prescott Group participants with training in food preparation, baking, cashiering and other food service and kitchen responsibilities.

Prescott Group helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find friendship, community and success in Halifax since 1962.

"It offers such a unique experience for our participants where they're able to gain those employment skills in an environment where they're comfortable and with people that they're comfortable, and it gives them that encouragement that they can do it out within the community," said Charlene Kuhn, the supervisor of community engagement and employment at the bakery.

"So that's firsthand experience and bringing that out into the workplace is reaching all our goals."

McCormick says, for the most part, the bakery's gluten-free menu is what tends to draw people in, initially.

"And then it just kind of doubles as an extra great treat to know what backs us and what our goal is here," she said.

Baking Co. not only offers treats in-store, but has a catering option as well.

"So, anything from those muffin and cookie boxes, to charcuterie boards, sandwiches and soups. We offer lunch a couple days a week as well, so we kind of have a wide variety of foods," said McCormick.

Kuhn says it's not only heartwarming to provide people with jobs, but to also see them reaching goals.

"So, once they start here in the café and they're getting that job training, and they're learning the iPad and all the different skills that are coming with it, it just creates so much more opportunity for them," she said.

"We're extremely fortunate to have a really diverse and skilled team here," said McCormick. "Having an inclusive team on staff really lends to the whole experience for everyone involved."

The café, located at 3430 Prescott Street, is open from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

"And on those mornings that we are open, we offer free coffee and cookies to seniors in our community as well," said McCormick.