Halifax hip-hop artist, originally from East Africa, drops new album in native language

A hip-hop artist in Halifax, who is originally from East Africa, is making a name for himself in his new home.

YFilla moved to Halifax from Rwanda about six years ago after finishing high school. He says it’s a decision he hasn’t regretted.

"I love it here," he said.

The hip-hop artist says the Maritimes is the perfect place to launch his music career because of the supportive and impressive musical community.

"And there's so many talents out here, so many talents," said YFilla.

YFilla's talents already seem to be making an impact. He has sold out shows and was nominated for both Music Nova Scotia and African Nova Scotia awards this year.

"It's been good. It's been so exciting, because when you make this music, you want to be recognized," he said.

"Nu Era Vol.1 Part 2" dropped on Friday. YFilla hopes his new record, which features songs in his native language, will make an even bigger impact.

"It's really like, me telling a story of where I'm at right now," said YFilla. "My music is kind of like my therapy because that's everything I go through in my journey."

"I want people to relate to it, first of all, because I feel like my life can be someone's experience."

"Nu Era Vol.1 Part 2" can be listened to on all streaming platforms.