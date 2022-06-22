Halifax Hockey Summit to promote diversity and inclusion in sport

Numerous racist incidents in hockey in recent years has highlighted the need for individual and systemic change within the sport.

Organizers of Saturday's Halifax Hockey Summit hope it will be part of the solution.

“There is an issue with respect to diversity and inclusion in hockey," said summit organizer Kendrick Douglas. "I think hockey is impetus for the summit.”

Douglas also said those themes transcend hockey, and sports in general.

"It’s about the individual, it’s about the community. It’s about diversity and inclusion and moving beyond those buzzwords.”

The summit will open to players, coaches, on and off-ice officials and parents. Former NHL players Georges Laraque and Anson Carter will also participate. Douglas said players of that calibre provide automatic role model and leadership qualities for young people to follow.

“If you can see it you can be it. It goes to the self-confidence as well and something they can aspire to.”

The chair of Hockey Nova Scotia’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force said there will be a strong level of female representation and leadership throughout the weekend as well.

“Jill Saulnier, Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Dr. Tina Atkinson will all be present at the summit,” said Dean Smith.

Grant-Mentis is a professional hockey player who is anxious to discuss issues like inclusion and access to hockey, a sport that can be very expensive.

“You don’t need to have the most expensive things and you could have very limited things and still be the very best player," said Grant-Mentis. "Then, they may say they do not see people like them in the sport and I could give them advice on how to find people to talk to and who to look up to in the sport.”

Former NHL player and Nova Scotia native Bill Riley will be honoured on Friday night.

“We are very excited as Hockey Nova Scotia will present the inaugural Bill Riley Award and Scholarship at the summit this week,” said Smith.

Riley played in NHL from 1974 to 1980 and he already has words of wisdom prepared for every young hockey player he will meet this weekend.

“The more education you get the more successful you’ll be in life," said Riley. "And the easier things will then be for you. You won’t achieve anything on, or off, the ice, or in anything, without hard, hard work and you have to be prepared to put the work in.”

Riley said creating safe spaces and an atmosphere of encouragement are messages he wants to promote at the Halifax Hockey Summit.