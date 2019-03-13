

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax home has been demolished three weeks after it was destroyed in a devastating fire that claimed the lives of seven children.

The home on Quartz Drive in Spryfield was torn down late Tuesday afternoon. All that remains is the foundation, which is still blocked off by a gate.

Meanwhile, a memorial of stuffed animals and flowers continues to grow outside.

A family of Syrian refugees had been living in the home. The Hants East Assisting Refugees Team [HEART] Society brought Ebraheim and Kawthar Barho and their children to Canada from Syria in September 2017.

The Barho family first settled in Elmsdale, N.S., and lived there for over a year before moving to the Spryfield area of Halifax to be closer to support services for refugees.

A fire ripped through the couple’s home on Feb. 19. It claimed the lives of their seven children, ranging in age from three months to 14 years old, and left Ebraheim Barho in critical condition.

He remains in hospital, where he is receiving treatment for severe burns, and recently underwent his third skin-grafting surgery.

The HEART Society has said the family missed living in Elmsdale and had intended to move back to the community. The fire happened just days before their moving date.

Officials have not released the cause of the fast-moving fire.

The tragedy, which rocked Halifax and the country, has prompted a number of fundraisers and initiatives to aid the Barho family.

More than $701,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page.