Halifax home prices to rise 5 per cent by end of 2024: report
A new report released on Friday by the Royal LePage House Price Survey said the aggregate price of a home throughout Canada has increased 4.3 per cent year over year to $812,100 in the first quarter of 2024.
Royal Lepage Atlantic president, Matt Honsberger told CTV’s Todd Battis in an interview Friday the Canadian real estate market has hit a “critical tipping point.”
“I think a lot of people didn’t realize we were in the middle of taking a breath last year,” he says. “It didn’t maybe feel like we were, but now were at the point where there’s a huge population growth that we’ve seen over the last five years. Interest rates have risen and that’s had its effect on the economy.”
Honsberger says estimates show that interest rates are expected to start coming down, putting more upper pressure on the housing market.
“We still think there are a lot of people sitting on the sidelines waiting for that moment where they see the rates drop,” he says.
The report also states the aggregate price of a home within Halifax has increased 7.0 per cent year over year to $508,100 in the first quarter of 2024.
The median price of a single-family detached home has increased 8.0 per cent year over year to $575,000 in the first quarter of 2024, while the median price of a condo increased modestly by 0.8 per cent to $404,900.
Honsberger says they have seen around 35 per cent of the homes in Halifax sold at or above the listed price in the first quarter of 2024.
“That means there are people out there competing for homes again and if you’re waiting for the rates to start coming down again, you will likely be competing with a lot more people,” he says. “I don’t know if the rate help is going to be offset by the increase in price.”
Honsberger added that inventory in Halifax is low as the city continues to grapple with a housing supply shortage, which is keeping upward pressure on house prices.
“You read what the federal government announced today (Friday) with their housing initiatives. They clearly are aware that there is a supply issue and that’s very true here in Halifax. Were at about half of what we would normally expect.”
He adds Charlottetown and Halifax has seen more sales in the first quarter of 2024 than 2023. While Fredericton and Saint John are down, and Moncton is right around par.
“It’s a little bit varied across the region, but really what I would say is Halifax tends to be the leader there and then New Brunswick tends to follow.”
When compared to the rest of the country, Honsberger said the Atlantic region is still a bargain.
“Certainly New Brunswick, Charlottetown those kind of places,” he says. “Halifax yes I think has kind of been seeing price increases to the point where it computable to some of the bigger and midsize markets across the country. When you get to New Brunswick there is all kinds of incredible value there.”
“Were walking this delicate balance of trying to make housing affordable for those trying to enter the market, but if that opens the door up to many more rushing in then it’s going to push prices back up again,” he adds.
Honsberger said people are ultimately looking for a “front door.”
“That is the big change we saw during the pandemic. In Halifax here we were building as kinds of stock, densifying downtown, were trying to encourage apartment buildings and things like that downtown, and during the pandemic we discovered people wanted to go out to their backyard, or out their front door.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government tells Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, West Bank as tensions rise
The government of Canada has upgraded its travel advisories to Israel and the West Bank, instructing Canadians to avoid all travel amid escalating tensions in the region.
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested and charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies at 87
Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of "Apocalypse Now," and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.
1 dead, 13 injured after 18-wheeler intentionally crashed into Texas public safety office
A Texas semitrailer driver rammed a stolen into a public safety building where his renewal for a commercial driver's licence had been rejected, killing one person and injuring 13 others, authorities said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
-
Toronto city staff proposes complete revamp of vacant home tax program amid rollout 'mess'
Toronto city staff is proposing to completely change the vacant home tax program and cancel the bills for the thousands of undeclared properties following the “flawed” and unfairly “punitive” rollout.
-
Midges are back. Here’s what they are, and why they matter
It’s almost that time of year again, when going for a walk on a sunny day might just mean walking into a swarm of black gnats.
Calgary
-
Vehicles blocking traffic on Highway 1 west of Calgary: RCMP
Vehicles connected to a protest are blocking lanes on Highway 1 west of Calgary, causing delays.
-
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton had 'no lawful basis' to remove dogs before they killed boy, investigation finds
The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.
-
Pop art: Edmonton photographer's work to feature on Jones Soda bottles
An Edmonton photographer's work will soon be a part of pop culture, soda pop culture that is.
-
1 arrested, police seek second man after March liquor store robbery
Edmonton police are trying to identify a man wanted for robbing a liquor store last month.
Montreal
-
Arrest made after random attack on woman in Montreal metro
Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with another random physical assault on transit users in the Metro system.
-
French prime minister defends state secularism, denies interfering in Quebec politics
After making a passionate plea for secularism in Quebec's Salon Bleu, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal denied on Friday that he had interfered in Quebec's internal politics.
-
Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
Ottawa
-
Spring baby boom has wildlife taking up residence in Ottawa homes
Spring is here, which means a baby boom for wildlife, but it also means a boom for one local company helping homeowners in Ottawa deal with unwanted houseguests.
-
Athena, the cat who was lost at the Ottawa Airport for 11 days, has 5 kittens
A pregnant cat that was flown to Ottawa for a better life, but later went missing at the airport, has had her kittens.
-
Stage 2 O-Train extension tunnel near completion
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
London
-
Four cars involved in south-end collision
London police, fire, and paramedics responded to a 4-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. on Friday.
-
'There was nothing human about what they did': London, Ont. family angered after sentencing hearing in stabbing death
A London family is speaking out after a sentencing hearing for the three people who pleaded guilty in connection with the stabbing death of their loved one got underway in court.
-
Four suspects remain unidentified in January assault
Around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2024, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.
Barrie
-
One person injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
A multi-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 400 through Barrie early Friday afternoon.
-
Retired teacher convicted of historical sexual assaults apologizes to victims
Lawrence Fritz appeared in a Newmarket courtroom more than two months after he pleaded guilty to five counts of inappropriately touching students in the 1970s, 80s and 90s while teaching at schools across York Region.
-
Seasonal residents trying to reactivate cable targeted by scammers: OPP
Residents returning to their seasonal homes in Tiny Township this week fell victim to an online scam after trying to reactivate their TV/cable service.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
-
Evacuation underway in Kashechewan, Ont., due to spring flooding of Albany River
A precautionary evacuation of about 600 people from Kashechewan First Nation is underway with the first group arriving in Kapuskasing on Friday.
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
Kitchener
-
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Kitchener couple claims landlord is targeting them for organizing tenants union
A Kitchener couple has now received a second eviction notice from their landlord at 250 Frederick Street. This time their appliances are allegedly to blame.
-
This new technology could save your life if your vehicle ends up in the water
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
Windsor
-
Police handing out Faraday bags to help prevent auto thefts
Windsor police are trying to help prevent auto thefts by handing out Faraday bags.
-
Cycling community looks to sanction trails Black Oak Heritage Park
Black Oak Heritage Park is one part of what will soon make up the Ojibway National Urban Park.
-
Fire destroys tractor trailer on Highway 401
A tractor trailer was destroyed by fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba tax change will help most people despite raising more money, premier says
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is continuing to promote a property tax change that has been criticized by the Opposition as a tax grab on the middle class.
-
Province issues flood warning for portion Assiniboine River
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued a flood warning Friday for a portion of the Assiniboine River.
-
Operator of Winnipeg magic mushroom shop given house arrest sentence
One of the operators of an illegal magic mushroom shop that popped up in Osborne Village last year will serve nine months of house arrest for her role in the operation.
Regina
-
Sask. students say 'pressure is still on' ahead of renewed talks between teachers, province
The school year has been a challenging one for students and teachers alike, yet students see the problems teachers have brought forward during a lengthy contract dispute with the Saskatchewan government firsthand.
-
Crown's final witnesses take stand in trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The Crown has presented its case against Michael Gordon Jackson as the first of a two-week trial came to a close Friday morning with the arresting officers taking the stand.
-
Arrests made following investigation into store robberies in Regina
Arrests have been made following an investigation into four convenience store robberies in Regina beginning in 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. students say 'pressure is still on' ahead of renewed talks between teachers, province
The school year has been a challenging one for students and teachers alike, yet students see the problems teachers have brought forward during a lengthy contract dispute with the Saskatchewan government firsthand.
-
‘We need rain desperately’: fire ban issued for Corman Park, other Sask. communities
Saskatoon firefighters are reminding the public to be diligent heading into the weekend. It comes as fire bans have been issued for multiple communities including the RM of Corman Park.
-
Spring construction season begins in Saskatoon with road closures and traffic delays
With the arrival of spring and temperatures finally warming up, construction crews in Saskatoon are gearing up for a busy season.
Vancouver
-
'Very smart' B.C. orca calf evades rescuers, forcing switch in tactics
The team trying to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a British Columbia lagoon says they will have to change tactics after being 'truly humbled at the intelligence, adaptability and resilience' of the calf that managed to evade capture Friday.
-
Federal court to decide on B.C. climate activist's pending deportation
A motion to stay the deportation of B.C. climate activist Zain Haq is being heard next week in Federal Court, according to the young man's lawyer.
-
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
Vancouver Island
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Malahat Legion celebrates its 90th anniversary after almost closing down during pandemic
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
-
Canadian navy's Pacific fleet to accept first Arctic patrol vessel
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.