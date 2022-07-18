Halifax homeless encampment is still standing a day after deadline to leave

People living in a park in central Halifax are staying put for now, despite a city-issued notice to leave.

Earlier this month, the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) issued unhoused residents a notice to leave Meagher Park on the corner of Chebucto Road and Dublin Street by July 17 but as of Monday afternoon, there were still two shelters and two tents on site.

“As long as they want to stay, we will be here to support them,” said Victoria Levack, a volunteer who’s watching the park in case police or city workers show up.

One person who has been living in the park told CTV News he and his wife accepted an offer to go to a hotel last week but calls that option temporary and therefore isn’t planning to move out of the park.

“They'd rather stay here where they are stable and they have supports,” Levack said.

But some neighbours want the park returned to what it was. Once it’s empty, the city plans to clean the area and resod the grass.

“We just want a peaceful resolution, and if they're given that date, I think they should respect it,” said Mary Fotis who lives next door.

Fotis said she feels bad for the people who have been living in the park and wants governments to find solutions.

She also is concerned about another issue she said neighbours have been dealing with for about two or three months—rats.

“They’re everywhere. They’re on our property,” she said. “They’re next door. We got an exterminator.”

Traps have been set and Levack believes rats are no longer a problem after neighbours and the city got involved.

“That is no longer an issue because the city did actually step in after weeks of us begging for help and did provide pest control,” Levack said.

Since announcing the closure of the park, the HRM said it’s made more funding available for Street Navigators to help people living in Meagher Park move to one of four designated parks where tents are allowed—Barrington Street Green Space, Lower Flinn Park, Green Road Park or Geary Street Green Space. All sites have garbage collection, portable toilets and plans are underway to deliver water bottles.

The HRM also notes its modular units in Dartmouth are near capacity but about only 50 per cent full in Halifax.

If someone refuses to leave Meagher Park, the municipality has said it will try to negotiate a plan but if that isn’t possible, police will be called as a last resort.

“I don't want anyone ticketed,” said Pam Lovelace, the HRM’s deputy mayor. “I think that's a completely heavy-handed and wrong approach. Both the Chief Administrative Officer and the Chief of Police, Dan Kinsella, they've both committed to not issuing tickets.”