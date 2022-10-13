Halifax hospital discharges patient who threatened self-harm hours earlier

The father of a 23-year-old man who struggles with addiction and mental health issues is speaking out over what he believes are significant gaps in mental health and addictions service in Nova Scotia.

Marc Nantel says his son is addicted to drugs and has recently threatened to harm himself. He says his son was in and out of the QEII Health Sciences Centre three times this past week.

One night while inside, Nantel says his son pretended to go to the bathroom but instead grabbed fire extinguishers, set off alarms and went onto of the roof of the hospital where his father said he threatened to jump.

Nantel says the police responded, talked his son down and the next morning his son was released from the hospital.

“When somebody threatens to jump off the roof of the building especially the hospital they’re being attended at and then less than 12 hours later have three psychiatrists -- two legit psychiatrists and a student -- stand in front of you and tell you know we have nowhere to put you. You have to leave,” he said.

In between two of the times his son was in hospital this past week, Nantel says he dropped his son off at an appointment at a recovery support centre in Dartmouth.

“And they told him ‘we have no place to put you, we have no rooms, there’s no rooms in the shelter. Your best option is to go from shelter to shelter to see where you can find a place to stay,’” he said.

After the past week, Nantel is sending his son to a detox program in Montreal, which he said he and his family have to pay for.

“I can do that in 12 hours and send him to a different province. But yet in 72 hours, I cannot get my son to mental health help in my own province that I pay taxes and that he pays taxes,” he said.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) spokesperson Brendan Elliott said NSH can’t comment on a specific patient’s care and treatment but says when someone visits the emergency department experiencing a mental health crisis it is always taken extremely seriously.

“The decision to keep someone in hospital is made by gaining an understanding of the whole person – not by a single moment or incident,” Elliott said, pointing out it’s important to note not everyone seeking mental health and addictions care requires treatment from a psychiatrist or an inpatient stay.

“If we can identify a plan that includes ongoing care and resources in the community, that person may not need to remain in hospital,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, a social worker with Nova Scotia Health’s Mental Health Urgent Care Service reached out to Nantel’s son to offer help.

Nantel said his son declined for now because he and his son are leaving for Montreal Friday morning to begin his son’s detox program.