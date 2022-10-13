Halifax hospital discharges patient who threatened self-harm hours earlier
The father of a 23-year-old man who struggles with addiction and mental health issues is speaking out over what he believes are significant gaps in mental health and addictions service in Nova Scotia.
Marc Nantel says his son is addicted to drugs and has recently threatened to harm himself. He says his son was in and out of the QEII Health Sciences Centre three times this past week.
One night while inside, Nantel says his son pretended to go to the bathroom but instead grabbed fire extinguishers, set off alarms and went onto of the roof of the hospital where his father said he threatened to jump.
Nantel says the police responded, talked his son down and the next morning his son was released from the hospital.
“When somebody threatens to jump off the roof of the building especially the hospital they’re being attended at and then less than 12 hours later have three psychiatrists -- two legit psychiatrists and a student -- stand in front of you and tell you know we have nowhere to put you. You have to leave,” he said.
In between two of the times his son was in hospital this past week, Nantel says he dropped his son off at an appointment at a recovery support centre in Dartmouth.
“And they told him ‘we have no place to put you, we have no rooms, there’s no rooms in the shelter. Your best option is to go from shelter to shelter to see where you can find a place to stay,’” he said.
After the past week, Nantel is sending his son to a detox program in Montreal, which he said he and his family have to pay for.
“I can do that in 12 hours and send him to a different province. But yet in 72 hours, I cannot get my son to mental health help in my own province that I pay taxes and that he pays taxes,” he said.
Nova Scotia Health (NSH) spokesperson Brendan Elliott said NSH can’t comment on a specific patient’s care and treatment but says when someone visits the emergency department experiencing a mental health crisis it is always taken extremely seriously.
“The decision to keep someone in hospital is made by gaining an understanding of the whole person – not by a single moment or incident,” Elliott said, pointing out it’s important to note not everyone seeking mental health and addictions care requires treatment from a psychiatrist or an inpatient stay.
“If we can identify a plan that includes ongoing care and resources in the community, that person may not need to remain in hospital,” he said.
On Thursday afternoon, a social worker with Nova Scotia Health’s Mental Health Urgent Care Service reached out to Nantel’s son to offer help.
Nantel said his son declined for now because he and his son are leaving for Montreal Friday morning to begin his son’s detox program.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
Rents in Canada saw annual increase of 15.4% in September: report
Listing prices for rental housing saw an annual increase of 15.4 per cent in September 2022, hitting an average of $2,043, a new report has found.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023; lower-income Canadians may be the hardest hit.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Five killed by N.C. shooter, suspect 'contained,' mayor says
The mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina, said that five people including a police officer were killed in a shooting in a residential area.
U.K. turning Ukrainian men into combat-ready soldiers
With martial law still in place in Ukraine, civilian men are only allowed to travel for exceptional reasons and one has been offered by the United Kingdom: its armed forces are training Ukrainian men and turning them into combat-ready soldiers.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
Elon Musk under U.S. federal investigation tied to Twitter deal: court filing
Elon Musk is under a federal investigation related to his US$44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc, the social media company said in a court filing made public on Thursday.
Toronto
-
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
This $12-million Toronto condo has never been lived in. It's for sale now
A $12-million condo inside the Shangri-La hotel in downtown Toronto has never been lived in before in the 10 years the owners have had it, and now, it is up for sale.
-
SickKids denies claim its transferring ICU patients to U.S. hospitals
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children says reports that it is moving intensive care patients to hospitals south of the border are false.
Calgary
-
Dry weather shifts Calgary's rivers into 'winter slow flow' sooner than expected
Calgary's recent long stretch of warm dry weather is having an affect on the Bow and Elbow rivers, but officials with the City of Calgary say the water supply is in good shape.
-
Economic boost from Oyen wind farm part of broader Alberta renewables boom
A $350-million wind farm project southwest of Oyen, Alta. has filled motel rooms, campgrounds and spare bedrooms around the small farm community, giving a boost to the local economy.
-
Court document details dog owner’s recounting of attack that killed elderly woman
The owner of three dogs in custody in the aftermath of an 86-year-old Calgary woman’s death this past June says in a court affidavit the victim swung a bag of dandelions, sparking the attack.
Montreal
-
'We always hoped that this day would come': Quebec man charged 22 years after student's killing
A Quebec woman is breathing a sigh of relief after murder charges were finally laid in connection with the killing of her teenage daughter, Guylaine Potvin, 22 years ago. Marc-Andrew Gagnon, 47, of Granby, Que., was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the cold case, one day after Quebec provincial police arrested him in the cold case.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Quebec femicide
A 24-year-old Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his spouse whose body was found in a burned vehicle last month in Beauce, provincial police say.
-
Job posting for new Montreal police chief cites fighting gun crime as key priority
The search for a new police chief in Montreal has officially started and applicants have until Nov. 4 to pitch themselves as the new face of Quebec's largest municipal police service. Bilingualism is considered an asset for the job, which has a starting salary of $174,239.
Edmonton
-
Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says
The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.
-
Raccoons in Alberta? Increased sightings indicate they're moving further north
A northern Alberta photographer says he was shocked to find a raccoon in footage captured by one of his trail cameras last month.
-
2 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash north of Wetaskiwin, Alta.
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 814 and Township Road 472 north of Wetaskiwin.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay city council candidate arrested twice Thanksgiving weekend
Only two weeks from the 2022 municipal election, a North Bay council hopeful and former deputy mayor is facing assault charges.
-
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
Red-light infractions up in Sudbury following new cameras
Close to 200 people in Sudbury have received a ticket in the mail following the installation of new red-light cameras.
London
-
London voter says they received a previously marked ballot - city hall offers vague response
Social media has been buzzing this week about a claim made about the first day of advance voting in London’s municipal election.
-
London police investigating death in Kipps Lane apartment complex
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning
-
Enbridge Gas investigating 'gas odor' believed to be from over-odorized gas line
Enbridge Gas received calls from residents in the Kilworth area of what they thought was the smell of natural gas, Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Half of Winnipeggers want more cash for public transit and bike lanes: poll
A majority of Winnipeggers want to see the city put more cash towards beefing up Winnipeg's public transit infrastructure and bike lanes.
-
Here is what Winnipeggers consider the most important issue ahead of the election
Nearly 50 per cent of Winnipeggers say crime and public safety has become the most important issue as the municipal election enters the home stretch.
-
Manitoba announces availability of Pfizer bivalent; expands eligibility
The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it expects to receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine by the end of the week, and that it is expanding the eligibility for the bivalent booster vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older.
Ottawa
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about campaign spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
COVID 'still causing challenge' in Ottawa this fall, Dr. Etches says
Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID-19 is "still causing challenge" in the community this fall, and is urging everyone to get up to date on vaccines and wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. epidemiologist forecasts 'twindemic' surge in COVID-19, flu cases
A Saskatoon epidemiologist warns COVID-19 and flu cases this winter could be more widespread than during the pandemic.
-
‘I was ecstatic’: Local actor selected for role in Indigenous television show for CTV Comedy Channel
Cheyenna Sapp from Little Pine First Nation, just west of North Battleford, is set to star in a new Indigenous television show called Acting Good that will air across the country starting next week.
-
Saskatoon mayor looks to integrity commissioner after 'serious allegations' against city councillor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is looking to the city’s integrity commissioner and administration following allegations that a councillor physically assaulted a former student of the Legacy Christian Academy.
Vancouver
-
Who sent anonymous text to victim's dad after Chilliwack hit-and-run?
Five days after a hit-and-run driver left his daughter in a coma, Chilliwack's Dan Pinto received a chilling text.
-
Stranger attack victim punched 'square in the eye socket' in downtown Vancouver, witness says
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched in the face by a passing stranger in downtown Vancouver Wednesday evening.
-
Anjali Appadurai proposes 25% raises for nurses in health-care plan
B.C. NDP leadership hopeful Anjali Appadurai has announced her plan to tackle health care in the province by improving the lives of front-line workers.
Regina
-
Cochlear Implant Program to receive funding assistance from provincial government
A huge financial burden has been lifted for a group of Saskatchewan residents who have significant hearing loss. The provincial government will now share in the cost of replacing cochlear hearing devices, an expense beyond the reach of many.
-
Building destroyed in grass fire near Weyburn, Sask.
A grass fire near Weyburn, Sask. is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through windy conditions Wednesday evening.
-
Ministry of Health compares COVID-19 to other respiratory illnesses in new reporting format
Saskatchewan’s monthly COVID-19 information is now being included in a report that compares it to other respiratory illnesses, such as the cold and flu.
Vancouver Island
-
Drought conditions could cause flooding when it does finally rain on Vancouver Island
As of Thursday, there were 50 active wildfires burning in the Coastal Fire Centre – significantly more than normal for this time of year.
-
'No risk to the public' after body discovered near Saanich nature sanctuary
Police and coroners are working to identify the body of an unknown male found Wednesday near the Swan Lake nature sanctuary in Saanich, B.C.
-
House for sale on Vancouver Island has statues of a pod of orcas outside its door
A house for sale on Vancouver Island is making a splash online.