

CTV Atlantic





A national conference being held this weekend in Halifax aims to discuss immigration and how Canadian and North American municipalities bring in- and retain- newcomers.

In every corner of Halifax there are indications of immigration that span a number of decades.

Last year alone, Nova Scotia’s population reached an all-time high, as the province welcomed a record breaking number of newcomers.

“5970 permanent residents came into Nova Scotia and that doesn’t include any of the international students or people working here on temporary permits,” explains N.S. Immigration Minister Lena Diab.

“With each wave of immigration that’s happened over our long history, it’s brought change, it’s brought building the economy,” adds Jennifer Watts, the CEO of Immigration Services Association of Nova Scotia.

Over 1000 people gathered Thursday at the Halifax Convention Centre for the National Metropolis Conference. The theme of this year's conference is ‘Doing Immigration Differently’.

Maritime mayors spoke about their role in bringing newcomers in, and keeping them in the province.

“It is so important for our community,” said Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold. “Talent attraction is my number one issue. We have so many jobs and we need people to fill them.”

“It all comes down to all orders of government, plus civil society and organizations working together, to not only bring people here but to really make them feel comfortable here, because we want them to stay,” adds Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

The conference brings together immigration experts from around the world, including politicians, academics and newcomers who are sharing their immigration experience.

Joyce Liu decided to stay in Halifax after moving from China for university in 2012. Now Liu owns her own production business, and employs seven people.

“After four years of studying here, I found it was easier to work here because I have the network locally,” explains Liu.

The young business owner also credits local organizations for helping ease her into a new community and career. The help she received from others inspired Liu to partner with an employment agency for international students, so others can stay and work in Halifax.

“We are having huge growth here,” says Liu. “A lot of big developments are happening in Halifax, the city is transforming pretty fast right now, so a lot of things are happening for youth.

Levels of investment that those at the National Metropolis Conference hope will boost Maritime cities bottom lines for years to come.

The National Metropolis Conference runs from March 21st to 23rd at the Halifax Convention Centre.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau