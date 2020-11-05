HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a fire forced eight people from a south end Halifax residence early Thursday morning.

At 12:17 a.m. Thursday, Halifax Fire and police were called to a fire at a residence at the 0-1000 block of Brussels St. in south end Halifax.

Police say the fire was quickly extinguished before there was significant damage to the home.

There were no injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.