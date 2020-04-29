HALIFAX -- Well-known Halifax humanitarian Mel Boutilier has died at the age of 92.

Born in Seabright, N.S. Melvin (Mel) James Boutilier dedicated his life to supporting and creating charitable organizations.

In 1984 Boutilier founded the Metro Food Bank Society, which is now Feed Nova Scotia.

He also started the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax’s North End, and the Metro Care and Share Society.

Boutilier is also a recipient of the Order of Nova Scotia and the Order of Canada. He also received an honorary Doctorate in Civil Law from Saint Mary’s University and an honorary Diploma from the Nova Scotia Community College.

Boutilier passed away on April 28 with his wife Thelma by his side, after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in January.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no plans are made yet to celebrate his life and many achievements.