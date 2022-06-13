Halifax identifies four parks for homeless to stay long-term, but some say it's not enough

The City of Halifax has identified four parks in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) where people without a home will be allowed to pitch a tent and stay long-term.

However, with more than 600 people identified as homeless, some advocates say the move is insignificant.

The four chosen sites -- two in Dartmouth and two in Halifax -- will be able to accommodate 30 people each.

Allan DeYoung has been staying at one of the designated areas on Geary Street in Dartmouth for a year-and-a-half.

"The bus stop is right over there. I've got the library, I've got the market on the weekend, the food bank is just up the road. Like I said, it’s quiet. It’s peaceful," said DeYoung.

The other sites are located at Green Road Park in Dartmouth, and the Barrington Street green space and Lower Flinn Park, both in Halifax.

"For HRM ... this is a crisis response in a no-win situation," said Sam Austin, the councillor for Dartmouth Centre.

The initial plan called for sites to be designated as short or long-term, however, the proposal was reworked to only look at long-term possibilities.

There were also some parameters that needed to be met, including that the chosen parks couldn't be close to certain locations, such as schools, playgrounds, active transportation routes and gardens.

"Bylaw is going to visit. We have our social service providers, the street navigator program and we do have some in-house staff," said Austin.

"It will be by law enforcement, not police leading this ... is the idea. The police will only respond if there is something like an assault or a normal sort of crime call."

Currently, the wording in the staff proposal states the designated sites are for tents only, not sheds -- something that is concerning for some advocates.

"Until you can guarantee a roof over everyone’s head, leave the shelters alone. These people are just trying to survive," said homeless advocate Victoria Levack.

"Yes, these shelters are not the ideal places, but they’re better than a tent."

Council is scheduled to meet with staff Tuesday to discuss if the sheds that are already up can stay.

After Tuesday's meeting, council will vote on the proposal. If passed, people can immediately start moving into the four designated parks.