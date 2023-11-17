Halifax International Security Forum opens today with focus on Ukraine war
About 300 delegates are gathering today in Halifax for the city's annual forum on global security.
Most of the sessions are about the war in Ukraine, but Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the resulting Israeli military's invasion of the Gaza Strip will be covered.
Attending the three-day Halifax International Security Forum is Ehud Barak, Israel prime minister from 1999 to 2001, who will participate in a discussion on Saturday.
The first plenary on Friday is titled, "Making the World Safe Again: Victory in Ukraine" and will include Canadian Defence Minister and conference host Bill Blair.
Also scheduled to attend are United States Senators James Risch and Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery Penny Pritzker, and Roger Carstens, special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.
Forum president Peter Van Praagh said in a news release Thursday that he deliberately chose to keep the focus of the event on Ukraine, not the war in the Gaza Strip, because switching the theme would have played into the agenda of non-democratic nations.
"Now (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is working to shift the world's democracies' attention -- and their generous support for Ukraine -- to other theatres," he said.
"The world's democracies must come together to stop this multi-front attack."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
Spotlight on Canada's terror laws at trial of man found guilty in London, Ont., attack
A landmark trial that put Canada's terrorism laws in the spotlight has culminated in a guilty verdict, but what role terror allegations played in the jury's decision to convict Nathaniel Veltman in a deadly attack on a Muslim family will remain a mystery.
California professor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jewish demonstrator
A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
Thousands of bodies lie buried in rubble in Gaza. Families dig to retrieve them, often by hand
The wreckage goes on for block after devastated block. The smell is sickening. Every day, hundreds of people claw through tons of rubble with shovels and iron bars and their bare hands.
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
Former Canadian soldier fined $4K, given severe reprimand for anti-vax videos
A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The suspect in the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont., has been convicted, a court quashed the federal government's single-use plastics ban, and data from Nanos Research shows the Liberals are on a 'steep downward trajectory.'
Movie reviews: 'Trolls Band Together' is all spectacle, like watching a great fireworks display
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Trolls Band Together,' 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,' 'Rustin,' 'Next Goal Wins' and 'The Stones and Brian Jones.'
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
Toronto
-
'I was just so disappointed': Ontario man scammed $30,000 trying to buy dream car
An Ontario man was elated when he thought he bought his dream car on a U.S. website, but his dreams never came true because the car never arrived.
-
Former Mississauga councillor seeking $2.5M in counterclaim against city and former colleague who claims he harassed her
A former Mississauga city councillor accused of harassing his council colleague to the point where she quit her job has launched a countersuit seeking $2.5 million from her and the city.
-
'My heart broke,' Brampton mayor says after asylum seeker dies in tent outside Peel Region shelter
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says the death of an asylum-seeker camped outside a Peel Region shelter on Tuesday night should be a wake up call to other levels of government who need to provide immediate support to municipalities dealing with the growing refugee crisis.
Calgary
-
'Hard on the eyes': Defective streetlights on some Calgary roadways have drivers blue
Scores of streetlights along some of Calgary's biggest roads are turning a deep blue, nearly purple colour.
-
2 people killed, 3 seriously injured in Highway 1 crash near Bassano, Alta.
Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and an SUV on Highway 1 near Bassano, Alta.
-
'Hard pill to swallow': Seniors respond to rent increases at southwest Calgary retirement home
Local seniors facing a 55 per cent hike in their rent at a southwest Calgary retirement home will now see that increase cut in half, but some say that’s still too high of a price to pay while living on a fixed income.
Montreal
-
Quebec education minister wants students to continue learning during strike
The strike looming in many Quebec schools should not be seen by students as a 'break' or 'vacation,' warns Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are the road closures for the weekend in and around Montreal
Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that several construction projects will prompt road closures.
-
Habs honour Karl Tremblay before 6-5 loss to Golden Knights
Shea Theodore had a goal and three assists as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 on Thursday night. The Habs honoured late Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay and named him the game's number-one star.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors attempting to sound COVID-19 alarm as province reviews Manning report
Alberta's premier says she's considering 90 recommendations made public Wednesday in a report on the province’s pandemic response.
-
Police chief calls for coordinated Edmonton effort to shut down encampments after deadly fires
In the wake of recent deadly fires at encampments around Edmonton, never mind inevitable frigid weather, Edmonton's police chief said at a meeting Thursday that a coordinated city effort is needed to "take down" camps.
-
Alberta mom pleads guilty to sexually abusing toddler
A Strathcona County woman has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her own toddler.
Northern Ontario
-
London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
Sudbury police cleared in arrest that left suspect with broken ankle
Greater Sudbury Police weren’t at fault last summer when a suspect taken into custody ended up with a broken ankle.
London
-
Chants of 'ceasefire now' and 'free Palestine' rang out during Pierre Poilieve’s campaign-style rally in London
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was hitting many familiar notes during his speech in London Thursday evening — including his campaign to axe the carbon tax, with a focus on the impacts on agriculture.
-
Inflation driving water and sewer rates up-up-up in London’s 2024-2027 multi-year budget
A staff report going to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) recommends water rates rise 2.5 per cent next year — and anticipate similar increases each of the following three years.
-
London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school
A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
A heavy swath of snow is expected to touch down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday.
-
'It's synonymous with Winnipeg': Jeanne's Cake-inspired beer wins local home brewery competition
When tasked with making a beer that represented his city, Chuck Mackenzie sat down with his wife and started making a list of flavours that scream Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau man alleges he was beaten by police, racially profiled by CATSA at Edmonton International Airport
A Gatineau man is alleging he was beaten by RCMP officers and racially profiled by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) at the Edmonton International Airport in April.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Mild, rainy Friday in the forecast for Ottawa
A mild and rainy Friday is in the forecast for Ottawa, with colder temperatures returning this weekend as Santa Claus arrives in the capital.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man relieved after his wife and children make it safely out of Gaza
Abdullah Algherbawi has finally found relief. After weeks of sleepless nights he received word that his family, who were trapped in Gaza since the start of the ongoing war, made it to Egypt safely.
-
Former Saskatoon liquor store proposed as emergency shelter
Saskatoon city council will vote next week on whether to clear the way for a former liquor store location to operate as a temporary emergency shelter.
-
Sask. woman pleads for information about brother's death
Nearly eight months after her brother’s body was discovered inside a dumpster in Saskatoon, Emilia Greyeyes is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information about his death.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing at Surrey mall seriously injures victim: RCMP
One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries being stabbed at a mall in Surrey Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
-
Mysterious theft of valuable art stuns Vancouver gallery owner
A bronze life-sized sculpture of a horse’s head that weighs about 200 pounds was stolen “in a flash” from a gallery on West Hastings Street in Vancouver.
-
'The Canucks are making me smile for the first time in a while': Fans react to team's historic start
The Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history.
Regina
-
Sask. introduces bill to end collection of federal carbon tax on home heating
On Thursday, Saskatchewan introduced its "Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Amendment" Act, also known as Bill 151, which would order the provincial gas supplier to stop collecting federal carbon tax on home heating.
-
'Makes it so easy': Health fair helps newcomers learn Sask. health system
A health fair put on by the Open Door Society on Thursday made newcomers feel more welcome in Saskatchewan by helping them learn the province’s health care system.
-
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle, Regina police say
Regina police say a woman and two children were taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested, 'ghost guns' seized after shooting in Langford
Mounties have arrested a 41-year-old man and seized several prohibited firearms, including homemade "ghost guns," after a shooting earlier this year in Langford, B.C.
-
Former Canadian soldier fined $4K, given severe reprimand for anti-vax videos
A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.
-
Total hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. climbs in latest weekly update
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rose this week, while other data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control was a mixed bag.