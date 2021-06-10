HALIFAX -- Many residents of the Halifax area may have been startled awake early Thursday morning by an emergency alert informing them of an unknown issue with a local water supply.

A drinking water alert from the province's emergency alerting system appeared on many residents’ cellphones and televisions at 12:43 a.m. on June 10.

“There is an unknown issue with the water in Grand Lake that has caused animals to die and has sent one citizen to hospital,” read the alert.

“All residents who have water feeds from Grand Lake are to cease using the water immediately. Do not consume, do not drink, do not bathe, do not use to cook, do not boil, do not allow pets in the water. Do not go in the water by foot or by boat at anytime, unless this order is rescinded.”

About 9,000 people in Halifax, Enfield, Elmsdale, Lantz and East Hanz are supplied with water from the Grand Lake watershed through the East Hants Regional Water Utility.

Halifax Water issued a statement Thursday morning informing their tap water consumers that their water continues to be safe for normal use and consumption.

“Halifax Water wishes to inform our tap water customers that their water continues to be safe for normal use and consumption,” read the statement. “Halifax Water operates three small water systems within the same watershed as Grand Lake: Bomont, Collins Park, and Bennery Lake. None of these systems draw water from Grand Lake. Halifax Water tap water remains safe for normal use and consumption throughout HRM.”

Halifax Water says they have not detected anything outside of normal safe drinking water limits in their systems.

If you are not sure where you water comes from, you can check on the Halifax Water website.

This is a developing story. More information is expected Thursday morning.