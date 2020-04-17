HALIFAX -- Dr. Todd Hatchette says his team at the testing lab in Halifax is flat out working 24-7.

The centre can process 1,500 specimens a day, but while results can identify where the cases are, he says the biggest impact on flattening the COVID-19 curve is preventing its spread -- otherwise there will be more cases.

"We are seeing our cases continue to happen every day," said Dr. Hatchette, the Nova Scotia Health Authority's chief of microbiology. "If this follows like other places in Canada, we can expect to see more hospitalizations and unfortunately more deaths."

Dr. Hatchette goes on to explain that the virus doesn't jump. It needs to be in contact with others to spread, and if we keep following health protocols and abide by the physical-distancing guidelines, we can stop the virus from spreading.