Halifax lake to get new $5 million dam after years of concerns

A lake in Halifax is getting a new dam after years of concerns and complaints by locals.

The replacement dam at Williams Lake will be built to environmental standards that support protection of the lake's ecosystem and regulate water levels, according to a provincial news release.

“The community voiced its concerns about the aging Williams Lake Dam, and we have listened,” said Kim Masland, minister of Public Works and minister responsible for Build Nova Scotia, in the release.

“This is an investment in HRM, and the safety of the community and the health of the environment will be a benefit now and for generations to come.”

The province says it's spending about $5 million to build the new dam, which will include a spillway to address dramatic changes in water levels in recent years and fish passages to support aquatic life.

Parts of the current dam date back to the 1700s, according to the province.

“Today’s announcement marks the culmination of years of community advocacy and the collaboration of both the provincial and municipal governments," said Murray Coolican, president of the Williams Lake Conservation Company.

"This is not just a pretty lake. Williams Lake is a community recreation centre and a vital ecosystem that will now be preserved thanks to the efforts of so many.”

Construction work on the dam will happen between June and fall over the next three years to limit the impact on fish and eels.

The province says environmental and ecological testing will start next year.

The dam is expected to be finished by 2027.

