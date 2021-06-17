HALIFAX -- The Halifax Regional Municipality is getting a new ferry route that will run from Bedford, N.S. to downtown Halifax and will be in the first zero-emission ferry in Nova Scotia.

The provincial and federal governments announced Thursday its contributing $3.3 million towards a study that will explore technology options for an electric ferry.

The Nova Scotia government is investing more than $1.1 million for the initial planning phase of the ferry, while federal contributions are $1.3 million. Halifax Regional Municipality is investing $917,000.

The Mill Cove ferry route will depart from a new net-zero energy efficient building in Bedford.

"Getting moving on this long-anticipated ferry project will open up Halifax Harbour in new ways to more people, creating exciting opportunities for communities to connect while helping residents green their commute," Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said in a news release.

Once operational, the new ferry will mark the third route operated by Halifax Transit. It also has routes that run from downtown Halifax to Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, as well as Halifax to Woodside.

The first phase of the project will look at a concept design for the new Bedford terminal, along with the retrofit design of the current Halifax terminal. Both are expected to be completed in early 2022.

Detailed design and construction will begin following phase one.

"As the municipality continues to grow, so does the need for a faster and better-connected transit network. Connecting Bedford to downtown Halifax by this new ferry route is an integral step that will improve transit services in an environmentally friendly way." Dave Reage, executive director, Halifax Transit, said in a news release.

The zero-emission project is part of the province's climate change strategy.

"Transitioning away from diesel ferries is part of the electrification of public transit systems, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and will help us toward our target of cutting emissions to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030," Kelly Regan, minister of community services, said in a release.