Halifax lawyer Dean Smith named finalist for 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

Halifax-based lawyer Dean Smith is one of six finalists for the 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award.

"It’s a complete honour,” said Smith, who recently served as chair of Hockey Nova Scotia‘s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, which resulted in nine key recommendations.

“Including the adoption of a universal code of conduct, and that is complete and now in place for Hockey Nova Scotia across the province,” said Smith. “We also recommended equity and diversity inclusion training modules.”

Last year, Hockey Nova Scotia also launched the Bill Riley scholarship to honour the Nova Scotia-born former NHL player.

“I didn’t realize I was the first African Nova Scotian to play in the National Hockey League and I have Dean Smith to thank for that,” said Riley.

Smith is proud of progress made, but hopes even more will be done to provide inclusion for communities underrepresented in hockey.

“People of colour, those living with disabilities, members of the 2SLGBTQ+ plus community have been underrepresented in the game,” said Smith. “Indigenous players have been underrepresented in the game. We need to create environments that these individuals and communities feel welcome in the game.”

Fans can vote on the NHL website for the winners of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award.

Results will be announced on June 26.