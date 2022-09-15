Halifax Lebanese Festival's 'Grab and Go' edition focuses on food

The Halifax Lebanese Festival is celebrating its 21st anniversary and this year the festivities will look a little different.

This year's festival will be a "Grab and Go" edition.

"Two years ago, COVID really allowed us to focus on what's important to the community and also what's special about our festival, and ultimately, that is the food," said Anthony Saikali, with the Halifax Lebanese Festival committee, during an interview on CTV Morning Live Thursday.

Saikali says the festival this year is introducing a few new elements, including new menu items.

"But also, we've reduced the menu items to make it what is most popular, what is most appealing to individuals," Saikali explains. "We also have online ordering that is available, because we all know food is great, but it sucks when you have to wait in line all the time.

"So, we have a few new things, and ultimately, we've tried to make it as family-friendly as possible. So you can order online, you can come in and grab a bite, and next year we will be back on with our full festivities."

As far as the festival's food, it's created entirely by volunteers.

"So, every year, we have about 200 volunteers that come together and there's probably 60 or 70 of them, which we have to give credit to the ladies in our community, who put together the recipes and the food," said Saikali.

"We have two head chefs who also take care of managing all the quality of the food and really, all that experience comes into play at the festival. So, you really get to taste the best from every home cooking, I would say, in the community."

The Halifax Lebanese Festival takes place at the Olympic Community Centre in Halifax from Friday to Sunday.

The festival's full schedule can be found online.



