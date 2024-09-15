Halifax library workers accept deal to end strike, branches to re-open Thursday

Members of the union representing workers with Halifax Public Libraries have accepted a new collective agreement, ending a nearly month-long strike and paving the way for branches to re-open in the next few days.

The Nova Scotia Union of Public and Private Employees Local 14 issued a statement Sunday saying the majority of its membership voted to accept the agreement, and libraries will likely reopen on an unspecified date later this week.

But union president Christina Covert says a significant number of members voted against the offer, and more work needs to be done to improve pay and working conditions for library staff.

The union did not share details of the agreement.

About 340 workers at libraries across the Halifax region have been on strike since Aug. 26 as they fought for improvements to wages they said were far behind other libraries in Canada.

Covert says union members are grateful for the public support they received throughout the strike, and she believes that support was instrumental in reaching an agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2024.

