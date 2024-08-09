Halifax lifts water quality advisories for three beaches

ATLANTIC
    Halifax Regional Municipality has lifted water quality advisories for three beaches.

    According to a news release from the municipality, the advisories for Kinap Beach in Porters Lake, Springfield Lake Beach in Middle Sackville, and Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth were all lifted on Friday.

    Previous tests found it had high bacteria levels in the water at the beaches, but they are now back within Health Canada guidelines.

    The municipality tests the water quality for supervised beaches in July and August.

    Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax remains closed to the public.

