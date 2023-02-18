Halifax man, 23, dies after vehicle left the road in Grand Lake Station, N.S.
A 23-year-old Halifax man has died after a vehicle left the road on Highway 2 in Grand Lake Station, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 at approximately 8:35 p.m. Friday.
The RCMP says a car was travelling on Highway 2 when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch.
The driver, and sole occupant, of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Highway 2 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
