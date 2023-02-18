Halifax man, 23, dies after vehicle left the road in Grand Lake Station, N.S.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden in Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kyiv stands'

U.S. President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called 'a brutal and unjust war' days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship

Critics are accusing the British publisher of Roald Dahl's classic children's books of censorship after it removed colourful language from works such as 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and 'Matilda' to make them more acceptable to modern readers.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island