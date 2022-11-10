Halifax man, 25, charged with stunting after car clocked at 157km/h

A man has been charged with stunting after he was allegedly caught travelling almost 60 kilometres over the speed limit in the Halifax area Tuesday.

Around 11 p.m., Halifax District RCMP says an officer clocked a vehicle travelling at 157km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and charged the driver, a 25-year-old Halifax man, with stunting. His Mercedes was also towed.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 for first-time offenders and the driver loses their licence for seven days.