HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old Halifax man has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on a N.S. highway on Sunday evening.

New Minas RCMP says at approximately 7:29 p.m. on July 18, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near North Alton, N.S.

Police say the collision involved a transport truck and a car.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old Halifax man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck was treated by EHS for minor physical injuries.

Highway 101 was closed in both directions between Exits 12 and 13 for several hours Sunday night, but has since reopened.

A collision re-constructionist is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.