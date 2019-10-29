HALIFAX -- A young man accused of killing his mother and attempting to bury her remains in the backyard of their Halifax home is being returned to a forensic hospital for a 60-day psychiatric assessment.

Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Richard Lamontagne is charged with the second-degree murder and causing an indignity to human remains.

Lamontagne appeared briefly in Halifax provincial court last week and was remanded to the East Coast Forensic Hospital for a five-day psychiatric assessment.

The young man appeared again today by video link in Halifax provincial court, and the judge set a date of Dec. 23 for a hearing on his fitness to stand trial.

Police say when they arrived at the Lamontagne home early on Oct. 22, they found the accused in the backyard with the body of his mother, 65-year-old Linda Lamontagne, and arrested him without incident.

In court documents, police say the young man is charged with indecently interfering with human remains "by attempting to bury Linda Lamontagne."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.