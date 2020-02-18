HALIFAX -- A man and a teenager are facing charges following an alleged assault that happened in Halifax on Monday.

Police responded to the call just before 3 p.m. in the 6900 block of Mumford Road.

According to police, the victim, a 28-year-old man from Halifax, had a verbal argument with the two suspects. The suspects then reported having a firearm, assaulted the victim, and fled on foot.

The man and youth were arrested a short time later in the 7000 block of Bayers Road, where police determined the man was in possession of a replica firearm.

A 15-year-old Halifax teenager faces charges of assault and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Court at a later date.

Eighteen-year-old Tarrance Alexander Samuel Mullen of Halifax is also facing multiple charges including assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and causing a disturbance by fighting.

Mullen is schedule to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday.