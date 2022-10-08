Halifax man arrested after allegedly assaulting paramedic: HRP

Police in Halifax are investigating an assault on a paramedic at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital Emergency Department on Friday.

At 8:23 p.m., officers from the Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault. Police say Emergency Health Services (EHS) reported an adult male patient who was, according to paramedics, “physically aggressive and throwing objects.” According to EHS, the patient struck a paramedic during the incident. The paramedic did not sustain injuries.

Police arrived and arrested the man moments after the incident occurred.

A 33-year-old Halifax man is facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon. He was released on an undertaking with conditions and is set to appear in a Halifax courtroom at an undisclosed date.