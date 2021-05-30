HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police says a man has been arrested and charged after pointing a pellet gun at people in north end Halifax.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, police say they responded to a weapons call in the 2800 block of Isleville St. in Halifax.

Police say they had multiple callers reporting a man pointing a pellet gun at people while walking on the street.

HRP managed to track down the 45-year-old Halifax man, arresting him and seizing a pellet gun.

He has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police say nobody was injured.