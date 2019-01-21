

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after police had to subdue him with a Taser during a dispute at a Halifax apartment building Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the building in the 5500 block of Cornwallis Street around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a man armed with a knife was in the hallway and had threatened a tenant and a security officer.

Police say the man, who is also a tenant, refused to put down his knife and officers had to subdue him with a Taser.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

He is due in court Monday to face charges of assault with a weapon, uttering death threats, and resisting arrest.

No one was injured.