HALIFAX -- A 41-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after police say he damaged a building and assaulted a police officer.

Halifax Regional Police say at 8:30 p.m. on August 29, they responded to a report of a man in the 60-70 block of Stratford Way in Halifax who was” trying to destroy a structure portion of a building.”

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man and arrested him on suspicion of damaging property.

Police say the suspect resisted arrest and attempted to disarm one of the officers of both a firearm and a conductive electrical weapon.

According to police, the attempts were unsuccessful and officers were able to take the man into custody.

Police said the man will be appearing in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face two counts of attempting of disarm a police officer, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and property damage. His name has not been released at this time.