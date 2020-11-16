HALIFAX -- A man is in police custody and expected to face charges after a weapons complaint Sunday night in north end Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say at 5:13 p.m. on Nov. 15, they were called to the 3600-block of Bright St. to a report of a man who had been injured by a ‘puncture wound’.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At that time, police said they were searching for a suspect described as a white male, approximately 50 to 60 years of age, balding and wearing a green parka.

Several hours later, police say a male suspect is in custody and charges are expected. Police are not looking for any further suspects.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about this incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.