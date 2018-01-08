

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax man is facing charges after a fraudulent cheque was deposited into his bank account over a year ago.

Halifax Regional Police say on Dec. 14, 2016, a customer of the Royal Bank along the Bedford Highway deposited a cheque for over $90,000.00 into his bank account.

The cheque was later determined to be fraudulent, police say.

Paul Edward Beasant, 49, has now been charged with one count each of fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face the charges on Jan. 23.