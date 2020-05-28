HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old man from Halifax is facing weapons charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the city Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:05 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man in possession of a firearm on Hartlen Avenue.

Officers located and arrested a man at the scene and a loaded handgun was seized.

William Anthony Cohoon is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

Cohoon is facing multiple charges, including:

Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

The investigation is ongoing.