Halifax man charged after police seize loaded firearm
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 9:37AM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old man from Halifax is facing weapons charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the city Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3:05 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man in possession of a firearm on Hartlen Avenue.
Officers located and arrested a man at the scene and a loaded handgun was seized.
William Anthony Cohoon is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.
Cohoon is facing multiple charges, including:
- Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
The investigation is ongoing.