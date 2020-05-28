HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old man from Halifax is facing weapons charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the city Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:05 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man in possession of a firearm on Hartlen Avenue.

Officers located and arrested a man at the scene and a loaded handgun was seized.

William Anthony Cohoon is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

Cohoon is facing multiple charges, including:

  • Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
  • Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

 The investigation is ongoing.