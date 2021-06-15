HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police says a 23-year-old man is facing several charges in relation to an incident that occurred at an illegal gathering in Halifax last month.

On May 15, police say charges were laid and arrests made in relation to an illegal gathering on Citadel Hill where approximately 50 people were gathered in violation of COVID-19 public health restrictions.

According to police, a 23-year-old man resisted arrest and fled from officers.

On June 11, officers arrested the man at an address in Halifax. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and escaping lawful custody. The man was also issued a summary offence ticket for 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act for failing to follow the provincially mandated regulations.

The Citadel Hill gathering was organized by a group called ‘Freedom Nova Scotia’, and came the day after the province obtained a court injunction on May 14, preventing groups from staging illegal gatherings in defiance of Nova Scotia’s public health orders.

According to Halifax police, approximately 50 people participated in the event and five people were arrested and subsequently issued tickets.

Halifax Regional Police says enforcement of Public Health restrictions remains a vital part of the overall strategy to curb the pandemic.