HALIFAX -- A 47-year-old man is facing several charges, and police are searching for a second suspect in connection with a home invasion Tuesday night in Fall River, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP say at 8:25 p.m. on March 2, officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a home on Fall River Road.

Upon arrival, police arrested a male suspect who was being restrained by occupants of the home.

Police say three people were inside the home when two male suspects forced their way through the backdoor.

Two of the occupants were assaulted, while the third fled the home to call for help.

One of the suspects fled the scene, while the other was restrained by the two occupants who remained at the home.

Police describe the suspect who fled the home as a black male, who possibly could be driving a grey car.

The two occupants that were assaulted suffered non life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance.

The suspect who was arrested, a 47-year-old man from Halifax, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Brian Francis Cruickshanks remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday to face charges of:

Break and Enter and Commit

Two counts of Assault with a Weapon

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized

Three counts of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Careless use of a Firearm

Using a Firearm while Committing an Indictable Offence

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Order

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.