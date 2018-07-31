

CTV Atlantic





A 58-year-old Halifax man has been charged with animal cruelty after he was allegedly caught dragging and kicking his dog.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the 6000 block of North Street around 4:10 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told police they saw a man forcibly dragging his dog by its leash and kicking it in the head.

The man was arrested at the scene.

The dog was taken to an animal clinic where it is being monitored. Police say it doesn’t appear to be seriously injured.

The man is due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face a charge of animal cruelty.