One man is in hospital with serious injuries and another is facing charges after a stabbing in Halifax’s busy bar district.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured man in the 1500 block of Argyle Street shortly after midnight.

Police say the 27-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a suspect in the area a short time later.

Joshua Ward is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a concealed weapon, and breach of a recognizance.

The 26-year-old Halifax man is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say the stabbing wasn’t a random incident as the suspect and victim know each other.