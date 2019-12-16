HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old Halifax man has been charged with animal cruelty under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

The SPCA has charged Joel Goodyear with causing his dog to be in distress in October 2018.

"SPCA officers received a call from a complainant indicating that they were in possession of security footage that showed a man allegedly abusing a dog," the SPCA said in a news release.

SPCA officers went to the apartment complex and, after watching the footage, seized the dog.

After a hearing before the Animal Welfare Appeal Board, on Nov. 25, the dog was returned to Goodyear.

“I’m very disappointed with the board’s decision in this case, despite two reports from experts indicating the dog should not be returned to the owner," said SPCA chief provincial inspector JoAnne Landsburg.

Goodyear was also given a summons to appear in Halifax court on Wednesday.