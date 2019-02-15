

CTV Atlantic





A 29-year-old Halifax man is facing an impaired driving charge after being involved in a single vehicle collision Thursday morning.

Police say that at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, they received a call of a Chevrolet Silverado in the ditch on its roof on Highway 103 in Ingramport with the driver trapped inside.

Officers broke the vehicle’s window in order to remove the driver who was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

After being checked by paramedics, the driver was arrested and brought to the Tantallon RCMP detachment for a breath test. The samples he provided were over twice the legal limit.

The 29-year-old from Halifax will face the charge of a impaired operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level of over 80mgs%. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial court on March 19.