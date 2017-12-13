

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of another man in Halifax last year.

Halifax Regional Police say two men got into a verbal dispute inside an apartment building on Cornwallis Street on Aug. 5, 2016.

Police allege one man shoved the other, causing him to fall and suffer injuries. The victim was taken to hospital and later died on Aug. 21, 2016.

Police say they were first made aware of the incident that day and launched an investigation into the man’s death.

An autopsy was conducted and the man’s death was ruled a homicide on Aug. 25, 2016.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Barry Melvin Jenkins.

Police say they consulted with investigators, the Public Prosecution Service, and the medical examiner’s office, to determine the appropriate charge.

Officers responded to an apartment on Cornwallis Street at 8 a.m. Tuesday and arrested a 66-year-old Halifax man without incident. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning and remanded into custody.

Edward Ernest Corbett has been charged with one count of manslaughter. He is due to appear Wednesday in Halifax provincial court.

Police say Jenkins and Corbett were known to one another.