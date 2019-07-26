

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after police seized electronic devices from a Halifax address.

Police searched the address Wednesday after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that suspected child pornography had been uploaded from an IP address associated to Halifax.

The officers seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Police arrested a man without incident on Thursday.

Nicholas Robert Siteman has been charged with one count each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

He appeared in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

Police say it is mandatory in Nova Scotia to report suspected child pornography.