HALIFAX -- A man has been charged with murder in the death of his mother, whose body was found outside a home in central Halifax Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at the home in the 6300 block of Willow Street around 7:30 a.m.

Officers found a woman’s body in the backyard of the home. A man was arrested at the scene.

An autopsy has been conducted and the woman’s death has been ruled a homicide.

She has been identified as 65-year-old Linda Lamontagne.

Her son, 26-year-old Ryan Richard Lamontagne of Halifax, has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Ryan Lamontagne was remanded to the Central Nova Correctional Facility Tuesday evening. He is due to appear in Halifax provincial court today.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

