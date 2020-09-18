HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in relation to a sexual assault that occurred in Halifax earlier this month.

On September 7, police received a report of a sexual assault that occurred in residence on Tower Road on September 5. Police say a man sexually assaulted a woman with whom he was acquainted.

On September 9, investigators arrested the man at Police Headquarters located at 1975 Gottingen Street in Halifax.

Arshjot Buttar, 28, of Halifax, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on December 2 to face one count each of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and assault.