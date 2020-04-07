HALIFAX -- RCMP have charged a 29-year-old Halifax man with several charges after he was caught speeding in an attempt to evade police early Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 2 a.m. on April 5, a member of the Colchester District RCMP observed a vehicle travelling at 161 km/hr on Highway 102 near Brookfield, N.S.

As the vehicle approached police, the driver accelerated to 178 km/hr and turned off his headlights in an apparent effort to evade police.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, however the vehicle turned onto Exit 12. Police located the vehicle in a nearby driveway.

Police say the driver was showing signs of being impaired, and failed a Roadside Screening Device test.

He was then taken to Colchester District RCMP for additional testing and was found to have a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

The 29-year-old Halifax man was released and charged; stunting, flight from police, operating a conveyance while impaired, and operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 80mg%.

The man’s vehicle was seized and impounded, and he was fined $2,422.50 for stunting.

He will appear in Truro Provincial Court at a later date.