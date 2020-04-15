HALIFAX -- A man from Halifax has died after a boating incident on Tuesday.

At 7:43 p.m. police were called to assist members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in finding a missing kayaker.

According to police, a 28-year-old man went kayaking at 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing when he didn’t return as expected.

With the help of a crew of a local fishing vessel, the man and his kayak were found and pulled from the water.

The man did receive medical assistance in Yarmouth where they attempted to revive him. He later died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.